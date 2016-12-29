Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
NDC News | 29 December 2016 10:49 CET

NDC Forms Committee To Probe 2016 Defeat

Source: Starrfmonline.com
The ruling National Democratic Congress has formed a 13-member committee to investigate the party’s woeful defeat to the New Patriotic Party in the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The committee will be chaired by former finance minister Professor Kwesi Botchway.

Insiders have told StarrFMonline.com the party will address a news conference Friday to give details of the committee and its mandate.

President John Mahama who led the NDC into the polls lost by some 1.5 million votes to the NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo, who was contesting the presidency for the third consecutive time.

The NDC was also significantly beaten in the parliamentary contest losing majority of their safe seats to the elephant family.

