Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
General News | 29 December 2016 10:49 CET

NDC Electoral Fraudsters Granted Bail

By Daily Guide

Three men standing trial at a Kumasi Circuit Court over the printing of fake election observer accreditation cards have each been granted bail in the sum of GHȼ50,000.00 with two sureties to be justified.

Stephen Chandauk, Richard Gyan and Awuah Amoah Gyasi, were ordered to appear before the court on January 24.

They are facing charges of conspiracy, forgery and possession of forged official document, and pleaded not guilty.

They were remanded into prison custody during their first appearance in court.

Their other accomplice, whose name was only given as Sly and reported to be a known activist of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is on the run.

The accused had been caught right in the act of printing the fake election observer accreditation cards at a printing press in Adum, Kumasi on December 7 – the voting day.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Asumadu Okyere-Darko, told the court, presided over by Mary Nsenkyire, that a total of 128 fake accreditation cards were retrieved when the police moved in to arrest them at about 1030 hours.

He said samples sent to the Electoral Commission (EC) for examination confirmed that the cards were indeed fake.

The prosecution said Chandauk, in his caution statement, claimed he was instructed to print the cards by fugitive Sly.

-GNA

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

"Global Interdependence" means the inordinate acquisition of wealth is a mark of savagery.
By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img