I’ll handover a peaceful Ghana to Akufo-Addo – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has given the assurance that he will hand over a peaceful and stable Ghana to his successor; Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, come January 7, 2017.

“I inherited a peaceful and stable country from my predecessor, the late President John Evans Atta Mills and will also hand over a peaceful and stable government to my successor, the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.”

President Mahama gave the assurance when members of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference called on him at the Flagstaff House, Kanda.

The Bishops were at the Presidency to commend him for his demonstration of statesmanship after peacefully conceding defeat in the just ended December 7 polls.

They were led by their President; the Metropolitan Archbishop Philip Naameh, of the Tamale Metropolitan Archdiocese and Archbishop Palmer-Buckle, Vice President and Accra Metropolitan Archbishop.

President Mahama said as a Christian, he believed in all the tenets of the Bible, which partly stated that “the voice of the People is the voice of God” and would therefore continue to play his role towards the growth and development of the country.

He said the intercessory prayers of the religious people of Ghana could not be taken for granted and called on the Catholic Bishops to offer the same support they offered him to the incoming government to ensure the perpetual growth of the country.

Ghana, he added, would continue to be respected by her peers and the international world for the respect for democracy and constitutional rule and called on Ghanaians to unite for their common development goals.

Archbishop Naameh, President of the Conference said Ghana would forever remember President Mahama for his numerous infrastructural developments dotted throughout the country.

He pledged the prayer of the conference for him even in his life after the Presidency and urged him to continue to offer any other suggestions that could move the country forward.

“We the Catholic Bishops conference will like to commend you for your demonstration of statesmanship, which has seen Ghana’s general election through peacefully,” he said.

–

GNA