Mahama Inaugurates New Cenotaph At The Police Training School

President John Dramani Mahama has on Wednesday, December 28 joined the Ghana Police Service at their Police Memorial Day and took the opportunity to inaugurate a new Cenotaph at the Police Training School, Tesano.

This year’s occasion was used to remember and honour:

Corporal Humphrey Lumor Corporal Prince Charles Akata Corporal Frank Komla Klu Constable Francis Amankwaah Constable Jacob Segri Tabaliu Constable Wonder Kovey Constable George Nyiko Constable Emmanuel Atseku

As risky as their duties were, little did they know that they were departing their loved ones forever when they left home for work. They risked their lives for the safety of you and I and paid the ultimate price in the process. We owe it a duty as the living to remember and pay homage to their memories.

