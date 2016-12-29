Victim Of Minister's Brother's Attacks Seek Justice

One of the victims of the dastard attacks perpetrated by the younger brother of Hon. Collins Dauda, the outgoing Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Abdulai Naaba, is asking the security agencies in the country to bring his attacker to justice.

Collins Osei Assibey was among some sympathizers of the New Patriotic Party who were brutally assaulted by Naaba on the eve of the December 7 polls, resulting in some of them suffering various degrees of injuries.

Collins Osei Assibey particularly sustained the severest injury in the arms and the neck after Naaba and his thugs assaulted him at Sankore whilst he and some NPP supporters were on their way to a community in the Asunafo Constituency.

Prior to the elections, Abdulai Naaba, who is a blood brother of Hon. Collins Dauda, openly confessed to killing people for the sake of his brother and was on record to have openly subjected his political opponents to physical assaults and harassments.

Though the police initially said they had caused the arrest of the perpetrator weeks before the elections after he openly confessed to murdering and threatening to do same, he was surprisingly found in the Sankore Community, perpetrating more violent acts.

Abdulai Naaba has meanwhile rendered public apology and called for forgiveness from Ghanaians and those he had offended.

But one of his victims is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that his attacker was brought to book.

At a press conference held at the Ashanti Regional Office of the NPP in Kumasi, Collins Osei Assibey, who was still in a bandage, appealed to the security to do proper investigations and bring Abdulai Naaba and all those who assisted him in his onslaught to book.

