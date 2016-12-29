Let’s Give Back To Society - Prince Abdul-Rauf Encourage Ghanaians

The executive director of Parm Projects Investment Ltd, prince Abdul-Rauf has called on people who have been able to make it through in life and can support the less privilege in society to do so before they are called to eternity.

He said learning from the late Dr. Abdulai Saliu (a philanthropist), who died two months ago, one doesn’t have to own the whole world before helping others in society.

Mr. Prince Abdul-Rauf said this in an interview with modernghanaonline after handing over an eighty by hundred meters (80×100m) dam at the cost of Gh₵19,423.00 Ghana cedis to the people of Komlan-Yili, on the Salaga-Tamale stretch of the northern region on Tuesday.

Been so excited for what he has done, Prince A. Rauf also took to his Facebook page on Wednesday morning asking people to copy the good works he has done.

He said “Dear Friends I gave back to the society Yesterday the 27th of December 2016, I handed over a Dam I individually funded/constructed from the scratch to the people of Komla-Yili in the Northern Region, Tamale.

Our prime purpose in life is to help others. Inspired by the late Philanthropist Dr. David "Choggu" Abdulai of blessed memory. Allah be with him always.

According to him, the year 2016 has been a blessing for him including many and so the reason behind his decision to give back to society as way of saying thank you to the creator.

“2016 has been a great year. So, I thought it wise to give back to society. It is beautiful to have more and give out some. It is love to have just enough and still share with others. But the feeling is spiritual when you have less and still share. Thanks to God Almighty” he noted.

He said it was time people who are fortunate in life helped the less fortunate since that was one of the reasons why God created the human being.

“If I can do this as an individual, then you can do more .Whiles we are inspired to do more, expecting back our rewards from Allah as promised. We should do it with moneys that are earn genuinely /Halal” he added.





