NABA Life Foundation Holds Xmas Party For Orphans

NABA Life Foundation (NLF), a registered non-governmental organization in Ghana, on Monday, December 26, 2016 organised an Xmas party on theme “Let Everyday Be Christmas for Orphans” for the children at the Rising Star Orphanage in Dodowa.

NABA Life Foundation, with its main goal of providing Care and Support to orphans and widows and putting smiles on the faces of these little ones achieved it by spending the Christmas Monday with these children at the party.

Speaking on the theme, the Founder and CEO of the foundation Miss Dorcas Aba Annan urged stakeholders, religious groups and individuals not to wait until Christmas before they donate or spend time with orphans or widows; hence it should be a monthly or quarterly activity.

“I observed that most groups, different organisations and individuals were busily moving from one orphanage home to the other to express their love and support to the orphans. Yes, it is good to share what you have during this festive season but I will advocate that everyday should be Christmas for orphans”, she explained.

Miss Annan therefore advised stakeholders, donors, individuals and religious groups to “Let Everyday Be Christmas for Orphans” and always support NGO’s who will request for their support in embarking on some of these activities; hence it will go a long way to impact their lives.

She used the platform to also express profound gratitude to the entire management and the team members for their hardwork and dedication throughout the year 2016 and urged them to continue working hard to reach its goals in 2017.

The Xmas Party which started at 11:00am was extremely fun and it was coupled with a lot of activities such singing/dancing competition, chair dance competition, poetry recital and musical interlude from great musicians.





Img-20161227-wa0027





Img-20161227-wa0025





Img-20161227-wa0028





Img-20161227-wa0023