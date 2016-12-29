I Won’t Sack Krobos – Says Nana



President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Krobo settlers on Akyem lands to feel free and live peacefully with their families because he has no intention of driving them away as had been propagated by the outgoing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NDC told the Krobos during the electioneering campaign that if voted into power, Nana Addo would drive them away from the Akyem lands in the Eastern Region.

“Konor of Odumase Krobo, I want to debunk the propaganda by my opponents that I will deal with Krobos on the Akyem lands when voted into power. I want to assure you all that I have no issues with anyone; all the Krobos are secure and should feel free to live wherever they are. “I'm determined to work with all people from all parts of the country and bring prosperity and progress to all,” Nana assured.

Nana Akufo-Addo, addressing traditional rulers from Upper Manya, Yilo Krobo and Odumase Krobo on his “Thank you” tour on Wednesday, said he would never sack anybody as had been speculated.

According to the president-elect, he would not do anything that would jeopardize the peace and security of the country when sworn into office as president.

Rather, he is determined to work with any individual, respective of tribe, culture or religion and bring prosperity and progress to all parts of the country.

Nana Addo added, “For that matter, I need peace and unity to work with any individuals to develop the nation.”

Nana, who was accompanied by the Vice President-elect, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and some party national executives, added that his government is going to open a new page with the Krobo State that would bring rapid development and progress to the area, adding that he would fulfill all promises he made during the campaign period.

Nana Addo gave the assurance that his government would offer some positions to people from the area and also open his doors to the chiefs to come and share ideas with him.

Konor's Pledge

Nene Sakite II, Konor of Odumase Krobo, congratulated Nana Addo on his electoral victory in the December polls.

He also pledged his support for Nana Akufo-Addo and his government to achieve their goals in the interest of the nation.

The Konor, who was overexcited to receive Nana Addo, appealed to him (Nana) to fulfill the promises he made during the campaign period.

From Daniel Bampoe, Odumase-Krobo

