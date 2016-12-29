Bank of Baroda, GCB and Fidelity; best banks to secure credit - BOG

Bank of Baroda, GCB Bank and Fidelity Bank jointly emerged as the best place to secure credit according to the Annual Percentage Rates (APR) and Average Interest (AI) on deposits released by Bank of Ghana.

The report covered the true interest charged by banks ending November 30, 2017.

Bank of Baroda, offered businesses in the Manufacturing, Commence and Agriculture and Commerce an APR of 22 to 28 percent.

This is the actual rates you will pay on your loan when you turn to Baroda. GCB also gave firms in these sectors, an APR of between 21 and 31 percent.

Fidelity bank stood out as the best, when it comes to consumer credits to individuals because it offered an APR of 20.4 percent. However for deposits, Capital Bank offered the highest of 17.9 percent.

A statement issued together with report added that industry average base rate as at November 30, 2016, was 28 percent, the same as the average at the end of October 2016.

However, the average deposit rate inched up, with the data showing an average of 11.7 percent as at the end of November 2016, compared with 11.5 percent at the end of the previous month.

The Central Bank says it hopes to use the regulator publication of these rates to drive down interest rates.

The APR is the true interest rate banks and non-bank financial institutions charge the public on loans and advances. It reflects the true cost of borrowing and includes charges and commissions levied by banks.

The average interest paid on deposits is the average interest paid by banks on deposits over the period. Base rate reflects the minimum interest rate that can be charged on loans and advances.

The publication of these rates is to promote transparency in the pricing and provision of credits.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business