Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Social News | 28 December 2016 23:29 CET

This season is a time for reflection, MUSIGA urges public

By GNA

Accra, Dec. 28, GNA - Mr Bice Osei Kuffour, the President of the Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), has called on Ghanaians to use the Christmas and New Year festivities to reflect on the good things the country has attained.

A statement signed by Mr Kuffour and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday said Ghanaians should look towards achieving the resolutions that were not achieved in 2016.

He expressed optimism that the coming year would make a positive impact on the nation.

Mr Kuffour aka Obuor urged Ghanaians to desist from acts of malice and acrimony as we foster unity, peace and development.

'The national agenda should be our focus,' Mr Kuffour said.

Mr Kuffour said: 'To members of the creative arts community, let us endeavour to work in unity, agreeing to disagree yet remaining focused on our supreme objective which is national development.'

GNA

By GNA Reporter

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Social News

Gentility without an ability is like garden full of weeds
By: BOAKYE PATRICK
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img