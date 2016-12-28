This season is a time for reflection, MUSIGA urges public

Accra, Dec. 28, GNA - Mr Bice Osei Kuffour, the President of the Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), has called on Ghanaians to use the Christmas and New Year festivities to reflect on the good things the country has attained.

A statement signed by Mr Kuffour and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday said Ghanaians should look towards achieving the resolutions that were not achieved in 2016.

He expressed optimism that the coming year would make a positive impact on the nation.

Mr Kuffour aka Obuor urged Ghanaians to desist from acts of malice and acrimony as we foster unity, peace and development.

'The national agenda should be our focus,' Mr Kuffour said.

Mr Kuffour said: 'To members of the creative arts community, let us endeavour to work in unity, agreeing to disagree yet remaining focused on our supreme objective which is national development.'

