COMOG congratulates President - elect

Accra, Dec. 28, GNA - The Coalition of Muslim Organizations Ghana (COMOG) has congratulated the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo, the president-elect, and his running mate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on their victory in the December general elections.

It said the results of the elections and the level of support the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has enjoyed among Ghanaians of different ethnic and religious persuasions are a testament to the level of confidence Ghanaians have in our current democratic dispensation.

This was contained in a statement issued in Accra by Alhaji Abdel Manan Adbel Rahman, the General Secretary and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

"As we congratulate the incoming administration for the confidence Ghanaians have reposed in them, we wish to encourage them to stay on the path of inclusiveness throughout the duration of their tenure of office.

With a Muslim as Vice President-elect, the NPP would provide a government of regional as well as religious balance at the highest level of governance.

We urge government to ensure that this is reflected in their programmes, policies and developmental agenda.

We believe that inclusiveness in the pursuit of development is not only an obligation on the part of the new government and it is also a right of the people of Ghana and the antidote to ethnocentrism which is gradually becoming entrenched in Ghanaian politics.

It beseeched Allah's blessings and guidance for them as they prepare to assume the reign of power on 7th January, 2017.

GNA

By GNA Reporter