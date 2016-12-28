Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana congratulates Nana Akufo-Addo

Accra, Dec. 28, GNA - The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) has congratulated the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the resounding victory in the December 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary polls.

The PSGH is the umbrella body of all professional pharmacists in Ghana and Ghanaian pharmacists abroad.

'The results reflect a firm conviction of Ghanaians in the leadership, the vision and the message you promised to offer. It is heart-warming to know that you have repeatedly assured Ghanaians since your victory that you will not fail them,' Thomas Boateng Appiagyei, President PSGH, said in a statement.

'The PSGH assures you and the NPP of its willingness to support and work with your government to drive the agenda for pharmaceutical revolution that will provide jobs, good health and economic prosperity to the people of Ghana,' the statement added.

The statement expressed the hope of government's increased interventions to strengthen the local industry and a swift resolution of all issues between Government and the Pharmacists in the Public sector.

'The PSGH wishes the President-elect, his team, the in-coming Parliament, the very best in all their endeavours as they steer the affairs of our dear nation towards growth, development and prosperity,' it said.

The statement commended President John Dramani Mahama on his gracious concession of defeat, the Electoral Commission and its officials for a yeoman's job in executing the election, the security agencies for maintaining the peace, local and international observers, the media and generally all Ghanaians for the peaceful manner they conducted themselves before, during and after the elections.

'We have, collectively re-enforced the belief that there is no limit to what Ghanaians and Africans can do and achieve, that our 4th Republican Constitution has come to stay and remains a model for the sub -region and the continent as a whole,' the statement added.

GNA