GPRTU congratulates President-elect

Accra, Dec. 28, GNA - The National Executive Council of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has congratulated Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President-elect, for his victory in the December 7 election.

The Council said: 'We wish to extend to you our warmest congratulations and to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the well-deserved and emphatic victory at the just ended presidential and parliamentary elections.'

It extended its congratulatory message in a statement signed by Mr Issah M. Khaleepha, the General Secretary of the Union and copied the Ghana News Agency.

The Council pledged to support and co-operate with the incoming administration in the governance of the country and the improvement of the road transport industry of the private sector.

The National Secretariat of the GPRTU in another statement congratulated its members for the various roles they are playing to promote road safety during the Christmas and the New Year festivities.

'We take this opportunity to remind ourselves that a good driver is the one who goes on his trip and returns home safely,' it said.

The statement advised the drivers to maintain their vehicles, observe all traffic signs and signals, adhere to traffic rules and regulations, and drive with extra care.

