217 vulnerable children in Fiapre receive assorted gift

Fiapre (B/A), Dec 28, GNA - Two hundred and seventeen (217) vulnerable children in Fiapre in the Sunyani West District, have been presented with assorted gift to bring warmth and some comfort to them in the Christmas season.

Each child received five-kilograms of rice, 1.5 litres of edible oil and a tin of sardine.

These were jointly procured by Compassion, an Accra-based Christian Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) and the Child Development Centre of the Bishop Brown AME Zion Church in Fiapre.

Handing over the items to the beneficiaries at a ceremony, Mr. Fiifi Sakyi Hinson, National Coordinator of the NGO, reminded parents to live up to their responsibility to children.

They should accept to go to every length to provide protection for them and take care of their needs.

He indicated that children were a perfect gift from God and that parents took good care of them should be assured of God's eternal blessings.

Mr. Hinson said his NGO was currently looking after more than 1600 children from poor homes across the nation and hinted of plans to add another 1,200 to the list.

He spoke of it unwavering resolve to continue to show generosity to the needy and the socially disadvantaged.

The Reverend Dr. Gideon Ibrahim Ndebugri, the Head Pastor of the Church and an Assistant Superintendent of Prison (ASP), said it was sponsoring the education of the 217 children.

It has additionally registered them for the national health insurance scheme (NHIS) to give them access to quality healthcare.

They are aged between three and seven years.

GNA

By Regina Benneh, GNA