No danger will come to Krobos – Nana Akufo-Addo assures

President-Elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promised the people of Krobo land, particularly those resident in the Akyem area, that they have nothing to fear during his presidency.

The President-Elect and some selected members of his team took their ‘Thank You Tour’ to the people of Krobo land in the Eastern region Thursday.

The visit was to express his gratitude for the role they played in the election outcome which saw the New Patriotic Party (NPP) win the Upper Manya Krobo Constituency seat.

Addressing the chief of Krobo, Nene Sakitey II, Nana Akufo-Addo assured that he is seeking to work with all the people of Ghana in peace.

“The propaganda of our opponents especially amongst the Krobo people who are living in the Akyem areas was that if I came, they will be in jeopardy. I want to tell you before the entire Krobo people that they should all feel secured, no danger is going to come to them in Akyem land because of me,” he assured.

The President-Elect reiterated that, he is “determined to work with all the peoples of our country to improve the economy of our nation to bring prosperity to all parts of Ghana and for that to happen, I need peace and unity in our nation.”

“I am not the one to coming to disturb anybody wherever they are in Ghana. The people of Krobo in Akyem are secure, they are safe and they will continue to be safe and live dignified lives,” Nana Akufo-Addo guaranteed.

The Krobo chief Nene Sakitey II speaking at the event indicated that they will provide all the support Nana Akufo-Addo needs and urged him to create another district in Krobo land to accelerate development there.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com