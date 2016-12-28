The Ministry Issuing In the Practical Church Life. What is a ministry it is our individual living as saved and so changed people spiritually by God? This changed persons have the divine nature of God being filled in us coupled with the repair of our corrupted nature to His Nature.Such people lives besides ourselves and show the unsaved people the benefit and reason for them to also have such a joy in Jesus Christ.

Such people will have the will of God (The Triune/Trinity God) done first in everything we do not just when we are in church. We also worship God in our being and in our spirit as His Spirit stays in us and us in Him. His Spirit dwells amongst and comforts His Church with such peace beyond human understanding so that He God will build us in the image of the Firstborn and New Adam: -Jesus Christ. His reason is to prepare us for the awaiting glorified bodies our new habitation and no more in cities but in the presence of God.

An aspect of our ministry in the Church or practical Church life is to be lived mostly outside the Church and for all to see as the salt of life.Paul additionally encouraged the church to care for the poor amongst them and not making already rich pastors, even more, richer making the Church of Jesus Christ as a muckle of fairness and cheating and exploiting the flock as you read the following scriptures. These exploiters of the church gather multitude under the pretext of feeding them spiritually yet don't care how these same people don't even have money to pay their bills, yet sow stupid and unspiritual seeds which benefit only a few amongst some churches leadership.

Sadly it has become a competition for those characters to show off and compete with their wealth !!!!!!! In some churches, their leaders change their dresses two or three times during the same service or occasion and such character is not funny or Godly and a direct affront to those who might have borrowed dresses to the very church they are showing themselves in. Wait a minute do you think God is having fun as you worshiping such persons instead of Him. It is just

Rom 15:26 For Macedonia and Achaia have been pleased to make some contribution for the poor among the saints in Jerusalem.

(27) For they were pleased to do it, and their debtors they are. For if the Gentiles have shared in their spiritual things, they ought also to do service to them in material things.

Out of the ministering of Christ to the nations and the offering of them as a sacrifice to God, developed the fellowship of love, the communication in love between the Gentile and Jewish saints. The Gentile saints communicated with the Jewish saints by the means of giving practical, material things. Formerly, in the eyes of the Jews, the

Gentiles were swine; now they have become saints, a fragrant offering to God. Thus, the Gentile believers had it in their heart to care for the material needs of their Jewish brothers and they offered their own possessions as the expression of their desire to take care of the needs of the saints in Judea.

When the apostle Paul came to the Gentiles, he came with Christ and ministered Christ into them....What was the outcome of this? The outcome was that the Gentile believers contributed their own material possessions to care for their ex-enemies, their Jewish brothers in Christ. When Jesus Christ truly delivers and continue to save us we do kindness to all irrespective of whether such people were once our foe or friends.

After the Gentiles had been converted, regenerated, sanctified, and transformed, their old heart had been removed and a new heart had been implanted, a heart of concern for their Jewish brothers. They expressed this concern in a practical way by giving material things....Paul exemplified the practical church life by going with Christ and returning with material possessions. This is the genuine communication in love and practical expression of concern. Just in case we have forgotten our first and now position in Jesus Christ, Jesus Christ gave it all for you and me.