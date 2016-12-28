Sa’id Sinare, Do Not Steal Embassy Property In Saudi Arabia

We are reliably informed, and let Ghanaians be too, that the outgoing ambassador of Ghana to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Alhaji Sa’id Sinare, is busily packing furniture and other properties belonging to the State from the Ghanaian Embassy, as at now, to be shipped to his residence in Egypt.

Information gathered indicate that the vehicle bought the ambassador for official duty and other properties such as furniture and so on, are currently going through the process of transition.

We serve notice that this is a criminal act against the government and good people of this country whom he was unwisely placed in Saudi Arabia to serve.

We shall forward this complaint to the security agencies, and the CID for appropriate investigations to be conducted into this brazen act of alleged thievery, and intent to cause financial loss to the State.

Is it not enough that this outgoing NDC government plundered the nation with people of his ilk? Is it not enough that they allegedly broke into the vault of the Bank of Ghana and made away with 44 million dollars a few hours prior to the start of elections 2016?

Let this go far and wide to warn all unscrupulous, unpatriotic people that Ghanaians will not be quiet over such atrocities any longer. The time for proper accountability has set in.

GOD bless Ghana!