Medical Council recommends prosecution of body sculptor

The Medical and Dental Council says it has completed investigations into the operation of Obengfo Hospital, a body sculpting business in Accra.

The Council has concluded that the facility's CEO Dr. Dominic Obeng Andoh is not a certified surgeon and is, therefore, practising illegally.

"Dr. Obeng has not renewed his registration over the years," Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council, Dr. Eli Atikpui told Joy News Wednesday.

He referred to Section 35 of the Council's regulations which requires registration to be renewed yearly before practice can be allowed.

The hospital came under media scrutiny in June 2013 after Joy News’ Seth Kwame Boateng and Manasseh Azuri Awuni investigated the activities of Dr. Dominic Obeng Andoh.

The investigations followed complaints from some patients one of whom claimed she was deformed after paying GH¢12,000 to get the fat out of her belly at the Obengfo Hospital.

Dr. Obeng Andoh insists that he was trained in cosmetic surgery in Florida, USA for two weeks and was awarded a certificate. His patients, according to him, hold him in high esteem for shaping their bodies.

He has been doing this for the past ten years and is located at Weija.

Before Joy News' investigations, the Medical and Dental Council had suspended Dr. Obeng Andoh and accused him of advertising his hospital and erecting billboards at various vantage points contrary to regulations of the profession.

More than three years after the Council's investigations, the Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council has revealed that the council has recommended the arrest of Dr. Obeng Andoh.

The embattled doctor was at the police station Wednesday in the company of his lawyer and a pastor, Rev. Owusu Bempah, where he was questioned and granted police enquiry bail.

Dr. Eli Atikpui explained to Joy News the Council wants a swift prosecution of the embattled practitioner for failing to renew his licence since 2012.

He also revealed that the Council is aware of three cases of failed surgeries by Dr Obeng which are pending investigations.

The Plastic and Reconstructive Center has a comprehensive report on Dr. Dominic Obeng on the three surgeries that were referred to the center following complications, the Registrar said.

