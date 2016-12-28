Harmattan In Ghana Interfering With Flight Schedules

The hazy harmattan weather that has engulfed Accra for the past two days has compelled international and domestic airlines to temporarily suspend their flights due to poor visibility.

Passengers who were scheduled to travel outside of Ghana were stranded at the departure terminal of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Wednesday.

With regards to domestic flights, while some passengers resolved to wait until the haziness cleared, others resorted to travelling by road.

The dense fog arising out of the harmattan intensified in Accra on Tuesday.

Many flights were redirected to neighbouring Abidjan in Cote d'Ivoire and Lagos in Nigeria on Wednesday.

A Delta Airlines flight which was coming to Accra Wednesday morning from JFK in New York was redirected to Lagos.

The Delta flight originally scheduled to depart from Accra at 10am was re-scheduled twice to 12pm, 1:30pm and later to Thursday at 6pm.

Some of the checked-in passengers have been put at hotels whilst others have returned home.