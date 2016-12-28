I won’t let you down – Nana Addo to Krobos

President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo has assured Krobos of his government's resolve to help develop their towns.

He also assured to fulfil all promises he made to Ghanaians prior to his election to the highest office of the land.

“Let me assure you that the pledges I made, particularly the one district, one factory pledge in the course of my campaign are going to be fulfilled to the latter. I am very grateful for the confidence that Tetteh Agblezie III has reposed in me. I am grateful to you sir and I will not let you down,” he said at Manya Krobo as part of his 'Thank you Tour' of the Eastern Region.

The president-elect also rejected claims that he would make life uncomfortable for Krobos who reside on Akyem lands and promised to live in peace and harmony with everyone.

“I want to tell you before the entire Krobo people that they should all feel secured. No danger is going to come to them in Akyem because of me.”

Akufo-Addo also mentioned that some Krobos will receive appointments in his new government.

“Nene Tetteh Agblezie was talking about placing the people of the area in the new Government. That is a pledge that is simple for me to make. Totti Boakye Agyarko and others are all going to find their place in the Nana Akufo-Addo government that is coming,” he added.

By: Michael Tsatsu Axolu/citifmonline.com/Ghana