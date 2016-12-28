Crime rate reduces at Madina

Reported crime rate for the last quarter of 2016, at the Madina Divisional Police Headquarters fell slightly from 1,809 in 2015 to 1,768 in 2016.

The most prevalent of the cases were assault and petty stealing.

The rate of assault for the last quarter of 2016 was 509 cases, the same as the 2015 figure, while petty stealing increased from 561 to 619 cases.

Superintendent Joe Oppong, Divisional Crime Officer for the Madina Division, which covers the Madina and Kwabenya Districts, told the GNA that those were the usual offenses that were recorded within the year and said there had been no serious cases during the yuletide.

He noted that about 80 percent of the cases recorded were closed after the first complaint due to lack of follow-up actions by those who filed the reports.

“Most of these people do not come back after the first report. For instance in assault cases, when the victims are asked to go to a hospital for a report, they do not return,” he said.

Supt Oppong said those cases were dropped after two weeks.

He explained that instances where investigations had proceeded to about 50 to 60 per cent, such cases were settled before going to court.

In 2016, 926 of the reported cases were closed while 525 were under investigations.

For the Madina District, which covers Madina Estates, University of Professional Studies, parts of Agbogba, North Legon, Ashaley Botwe and Adenta, a total of 806 cases were reported in 2016, including 234 cases of assault, 268 cases of thefts and 89 threats, among others.

