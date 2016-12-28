Asoreba.com Shows The Way....Christians Admonished To Make Effective Use Of Social Media For God's Work

Christians have been handed a critical admonition to make positive use of social media as an effective tool in the spreading of God's word as part of efforts to bring non-christians and Christians together under one community.

The Very Rev. Felix Tawiah Danquah, Minister of the Mount. Sinai Methodist Church International threw the challenge at the official unveiling of Ghana's maiden Christian social media network Asoreba.com, launched Monday 26th December, 2016 at the ICGC Strong Tower Taifa, Accra.

The launch was on the team 'Evangelizing And Promoting Christian Values Through Online Media'.

Asoreba is an online Christian platform created to bring together diverse Christian communities for the purpose of evangelism, networking, encouragement, sharing and experiencing different cultures globally.

According to him, technology has brought to us an amazing branch of our everyday life which is social media where issues on a wide range of topics are being discussed and ideas shared.

"It is therefore critical for the church to take advantage of the social media and all the growing dynamics associated with it and put them to good use and make God's word available to users online. I commend the creators of this online Christian platform Asoreba.com" the respected man of God indicated.

In a remark, the Special Guest of Honour, Nana Dr. Appiagyei Dankawoso I, who sounded very passionate about the Gospel, pledged to offer his full support for Asoreba.com and urged Christians to take full charge of the social network and share the word of God across all nations.

Chairman for the occasion, Dr. Godfred Akyea Darkwah, also added his voice to expressing ourselves through christian messages and devotions. He commended the creators of Asoreba.com.

"I also urge the team to use this innovation to create wealth on the platform by selling Christian Literature and videos, audios among others. You can download a book and then pay online and by that you can also cash in," the Chairman said.

Resident Pastor of ICGC Strong Tower Taifa, Rev. Acheampong Yiadom Boakye commended the team for the hard work put into it.

He said Christianity should not be left out of the global change Technology is driving hence Asoreba.com should be made to fill the void by mobilising people to subscribe to the network.

For his part, the founder of Asoreba.com, Mr. Jonah Addae Owusu revealed that the objective of Asoreba is to strengthen Christians in their relationship with God and to share the Gospel.

"Asoreba exists to encourage, enrich and unite Christians from Pentecostal Evangelical fraternity. We innovatively look for ways to carry out our mandates through cross-cultural Christian experiences," he revealed.

He added that the ministry precedence is focused towards Pentecostal Charismatic Evangelical Christians, their families and such institutions they represent from among the Pentecostal Evangelical fraternity.

"We are committed to providing cross-cultural experiences to all Christians, families and institutions," he emphasized.





