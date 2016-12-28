Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
General News | 28 December 2016 17:52 CET

Article 71 Holders Set For 10% Pay Rise In 2017

By Daily Guide
President John Dramani Mahama
President John Dramani Mahama

The President and and other top hierarchy in Ghana's political system are set to enjoy a 10% pay rise from January 2017 as recommended by the Presidential Committee on Emoluments.

The 10% pay hike covers all members listed under Article 71 of the 1992 constitution and has been backdated to 2013.

The committee on emoluments proposed an annual increment of 10% from 2013 to 2017 for politicians covered under the Article 71.

The report, signed by Prof. Dora Francisca Edua-Buandoh, and intercepted by Joy News stated that recommendations were based on the committee's guiding principles of fairness, equity, motivation and ability of government to pay.

Article 71 holders include members such as the President, Vice President, Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State, Regional Ministers and Members of the Council of State.

The increment means the current President, John Dramani Mahama who is paid a non-taxable salary of GH¢15,972 has now been pegged at GH¢ 22,809, enjoying an annual 10% pay rise since 2013.

Other article 71 office holders set for the increment includes;

Vice President – GH¢ 20,529
Chief Justice – GH¢17,107
Speaker of Parliament – GH¢ 17,791
Cabinet Minister (MP) – GH¢16,423
Cabinet Minster (Non MP) – GH¢ 16,195
Minister of State (MP) – GH¢ 15,967
Minister of State (Non MP) – GH¢ 15,739
Regional Minister (MP) – GH¢ 15,967
Regional Minister (Non-MP) – GH¢15,511
Deputy Minster (MP) – GH¢ 14,826
Deputy Regional Minister (MP) – GH¢14,598
Deputy Minister (Non-MP) – GH¢ 14,369
Dep. Regional Minster (Non-MP) – GH¢ 142,142
Chairman, Council of State – GH¢ 14,826
Member, Council of State – GH¢ 13,685
-Starrfmonline

