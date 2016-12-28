Fire Service deploys rapid response teams against disasters

Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
28 December 2016

By GNA

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA
Ho, Dec. 28, GNA - The Ghana National Fire Service in the Volta Region has deployed rapid response teams across the area against fire disasters.

The Regional Fire Command is also on high alert to prevent fire disasters at national installations, markets, hospitals and banks, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO), Madam Daniella Mawusi Sarpong, Regional Fire Commander told the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday.

She said the initiative had become necessary following reports of fire incidence in some districts during the Christmas festivities.

ACFO Sarpong said though the Service was on top of the situation, it was not taking chances, in a bid to reduce domestic and bushfires.

'The harmattan has just started and we don't want to be taken unaware. Our men are at vantage points. We are doing sensitisations on radio and in communities so we hope to see reduction in fire disasters this time,' she stated.

ACFO Sarpong asked the public to observe fire safety precautions, be mindful of use and management of sources of heat ignitions and cautioned against bush burning activities.

The Region is known to record high incidence of bushfire during harmattan and recorded 240 fire incidences as at November.

