Primus Advertising Boss receives CIMG honorary fellow status

By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA

Accra, Dec. 28, GNA - Mr Wale Adeoye-Famosa, the Managing Director (MD) / Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Primus Advertising Limited, has been elevated to the status of a Fellow Member by the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG).

At the well-patronised event attended by Members and Corporate Ghana at the International Trade Fair Centre in Accra, Mr Adeoye-Famosa was one of two outstanding members of the profession to be elevated to the status of a Fellow.

The citation accompanying the award and plaque, which was presented by Dr Joyce Aryee, on behalf of the CIMG read: 'After attaining your first and second degrees in Political Science and Marketing … you humbly entered into a career that spanned both marketing and advertising and in various positions before taking over the leadership of Primus Advertising.

'Though your key distinction has been in the advertising field, one cannot divorce the fact that your intricate knowledge in marketing has been a key in defining who you have become.

'Being the Chief Servant of Primus Advertising Limited, you have not become complacent but rather for career and self-progression, culminating into some enviable awards and recognitions.

'Your efforts caught the attention of the Board of ICOM, which appointed you as the Regional Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, a platform you are using judiciously to expand the network of the body to cover the entire continent.'

Commenting after receiving the honorary Fellow status, Mr Adeoye-Famosa expressed the need for businesses to lay emphasis on sound marketing practices, which offered efficient solutions for business success.

He added that, sound marketing and marketing communications was a critical tool for the growth of any business venture.

The MD/CEO thanked the Executives and Members of the Association for their cooperation, and called on the marketing fraternity to take note of the increasing choice of interactive devices and the need to pay attention to digital and social marketing.

The CIMG at the official closing of 2016 inducted into membership 64 persons and seven corporate organisations, whilst eight of them were upgraded during the Institute's 27th Presidential Dinner Dance.

GNA