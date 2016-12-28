Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Politics | 28 December 2016 17:41 CET

Election of MMDCEs Will start in 2018 - Nana Addo

By GNA

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA
Cape Coast, Dec. 28, GNA - The President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has said his Government would ensure the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in 2018.

This, he said, was to strengthen the local governance system and offer Ghanaians the opportunity to choose who they preferred to represent their interest as Chief Executive in the Assembly.

Nana Akufo-Addo said this on Tuesday when he paid a courtesy call on the chiefs of the Central Region as part of his 'thank you' tour of the Region.

He was accompanied by the National Campaign Manager, Mr Peter Mac Manu, acting National General Secretary, Mr John Boadu, acting National Chairman, Mr Freddie Blay and other national and regional executives of the Party.

The issue of whether MMDCEs should be elected or not had taken a centre stage in the country's politics for some time now with some stakeholders and partners sharing opposing views on the issue.

It was one of the topical issues in the build-up to the 2016 general elections with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Progressive People's Party (PPP) being the main champions.

But the National Democratic Congress (NDC) also promised to ensure the election of the MMDCEs in its second term of office.

The statement by the President-elect would be welcome news for stakeholders and partners who had lauded the idea of electing MMDCEs.

Nana Addo said he would work closely with the chiefs especially in the selection of the various Chief Executives for the Assemblies.

Nana Addo assured that he would fulfil to the later every campaign promise to the Region and that of the country including the famous one-district-one-factory, and one million per constituency policy.

The President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs Oberempong Nyamfo Krampah XI, appealed to the President-elect to help restore the lost glory of the chieftaincy institution by involving the chiefs in decision making.

He said chiefs were not only custodians of the land but key stakeholders in the governance structure especially at the district level.

He assured Nana Addo of a continued support from chiefs in the Central Region.

GNA

Politics

