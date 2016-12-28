Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
President-elect will announce nominees after inauguration

By GNA

Accra, Dec. 28, GNA - The Press Secretary to President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Mr Eugene Arhin, has said the purported list of would-be ministers and appointees being circulated on social media was not genuine.

Mr Arhin told the GNA, on Tuesday, that the designations were 'just a figment of someone's imagination', adding that the public should disregard that information.

Mr Arhin, also on his Facebook page, indicated that Nana Akufo-Addo would announce his ministerial appointments after being sworn into office on January 7, 2017.

'The names of the President-elect's appointees will be put out officially after he is sworn in, God willing, on January 7, 2017,' he wrote.

Several lists have appeared on social media identifying certain individuals as having been nominated to serve in the incoming administration.

Some have even found their way in some traditional media.

Meanwhile, Nana Akufo Addo has only publicly announced Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen as his pick for the Trade and Industry Ministry.

Mr Kyerematen, an international public servant on global trade issues and former diplomat, held a similar a similar portfolio under the Kufuor Administration.

GNA

