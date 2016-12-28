Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Health | 28 December 2016 17:41 CET

Half-Assini Hospital gets two Xmas delivery

By GNA

Half-Assini (W/R), Dec 28, GNA - Two babies were delivered on Christmas day at the Half-Assini Government Hospital in Western Region.

They are made up of a boy and a girl.
The Mid-wife In-Charge of the Maternity ward, Ms Juliana Abbey made this known to the GNA at the facility on Tuesday.

She said the girl weighed 3.7 kilogram and was delivered at 0455 hours on Sunday December 25, while the boy who was delivered at 2035 hours on Monday and weighed 2.5 kilogram.

The Mid-wife said the deliveries were both normal and that the mothers and their children who were in good conditions have since been discharged from the facility.

She advised pregnant women to endeavour to attend Ante-natal Clinics and Pregnancy Schools for safe deliveries.

GNA

