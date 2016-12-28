Winners' Chapel organizes party for congregation

Koforidua, Dec 28, GNA - The Koforidua branch of Winners' Chapel, Ghana, has feted its congregation in what the Head Pastor, Moses Quarshie said was a show of love and affection - the values of Christmas celebration.

Members of the church alongside other people in the community - the rich, the poor and children, were fed with local cuisines including 'banku' with 'okro' soup.

It had been dubbed 'Love feast' and there was enough to eat and drink amid the rendition of soothing and soul-inspiring songs by the Church's choir.

Pastor Quarshie used the occasion to remind everybody to soberly reflect on the significance of the birth of Christ and to be humbled by the circumstances surrounding his birth.

He said 'the lowly place', where Jesus was born should inspire Christians to be modest and adopt simple lifestyles.

It must not also be lost on anybody the spirit and the essence Christmas - to give and share the little the people had with those in real need.

GNA