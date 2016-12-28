Central Region decided my victory - Akufo-Addo

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA

Cape Coast, Dec. 28, GNA - The President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed gratitude to the people of Central Region for deciding his victory in the 2016 general elections.

The Region voted massively for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) which saw the Party won nineteen of the twenty-three parliamentary seats including two die hard seats of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Nana Akufo-Addo who was addressing the Central Regional House of Chiefs on Tuesday as part of his thank you tour to the Region, pledged to fulfil to the later every campaign promise he made to the Region.

He was accompanied by the National Campaign Manager, Mr Peter Mac Manu, acting National General Secretary, Mr John Boadu, acting National Chairman, Mr Freddie Blay and other National and Regional Executives of the Party.

'I have to thank you for voting massively for the NPP. Before the 2016 elections, we had only seven seats but now, nineteen seats including the Twifo Atti Morkwa and Ekumfi seats which we never thought of winning, are now for the NPP,' he said.

'I was shocked when I heard the NPP had won the Twifo Atomorkwa and Ekumfi Constituency seats. Indeed the Central Region has made history in the country's politics,' he added.

Nana Akufo-Addo in his 'Rise and Build' tour to the Central Region prior to the 2016 elections, described the Region as a 'key battleground region' which the NPP had to win if they were to secure outright victory in the elections.

Nana Akufo -Addo reiterated that he would construct the first phase of landing sites at Cape Coast, Winneba, Moree and other fishing communities in the Region as promised in his campaign.

Nana Akufo Addo said his Government would ensure the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in 2018.

This, he said was to strengthen the local governance system and offer Ghanaians the opportunity to choose who they preferred to represent their interest as Chief Executive in the assembly.

The issue of electing MMDCEs remained one of the key campaign messages of the NPP in the build-up to the 2016 general elections and therefore seeing it materialise would be a mission accomplished for the Party.

Nana Akufo Addo said he would work closely with the chiefs especially in the selection of the various Chief Executives for the assemblies.

The President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Oberempong Nyamfo Krampah XI, appealed to the President-elect to help restore the lost glory of the chieftaincy institution by involving the chiefs in decision making.

He said chiefs were not only custodians of the land but key stakeholders in the governance structure especially at the district level.

He assured Nana Addo of a continued support from chiefs in the Central Region.

GNA