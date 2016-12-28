Ga Mantse Seeks Spiritual Protection For Nana Addo & Bawumia

The Ga Mantse, King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru ll, has organized a special prayer for the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo and his vice, Dr. Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia, asking God to give them strength and wisdom under their stewardship as leaders of the country.

The Legitimate Ga Mantse has also said prayers for the young and energetic Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, for his hardwork and commitment towards the cause of his party.

The powerful traditional leader was particularly impressed by the Ashanti Regional Chairman’s undying spirit and courage towards the work of his party, even at the saddest moment of losing his own son.

King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru, who performed the prayers in his native Ga Language together with Elders of the Stool, implored Ghanaians to give maximum support to the incoming administration to be able to succeed.

He further prayed that the regime of Nana Akufo Addo will be a blessing to all Ghanaians and that many Ghanaians will see progress and prosperity in their lives.

His prayer in the Ga dialect is captured below

Afi oo Afi

Afi naa akpe wɔ

Afi aya ni eba nina wɔ

Kpaanyɔ anina wɔ

Wɔ fee moomo

Wɔ ye Gbo, wɔ ye Gbiεna

Alonte diŋ ko akafo wɔteŋ

Atswa akpe, wɔ nɔ bε mli

Kpaŋ fεε kpaŋ ni wɔgblaa,

aba shwie wɔ hiε

Kε wɔje bu lε, wɔje nu;

Kε wɔ yε nu wɔ nu lε, wɔ koji anɔ ajɔ wɔ

Ni nyεmi afee nyεmi

Ni wɔsεε afi lε wɔ hi wala mli lolo

Ni wɔsεε afi lε ahi aha wɔ fe nεkε

Jɔɔmɔ, Hewalε, Shweremɔ, Shika, Nɔyaa, Kunimyeli afee wɔ fεε wɔ nɔ!

Tswa Tswa Tswa ni Omanye Jurɔ abla wɔ!