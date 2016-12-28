C4C Homeopathic Hospital makes strides in health insurance

It appears Ghana's quest at implementing the one time health insurance scheme hit a snag and has since been resigned to the dustbin of history.

It was a major concept conceptualized to ease the burden of prospective subscribers of the NHIA.

The concept was mooted and hinged on a single premium payment of prospective subscribers.

The concept if it had been implemented, would have afforded prospective subscribers to pay a onetime premium without making any future payments.

But there appears a glimmer of hope in the horizon as a private health institution comes with the needed intervention to bring succor to the prospective patients. One such institution which has blazed the trail in the world of Health Insurance is C4C Homeopathic Hospital.

C4C Homeopathic Hospital has devised a Health Insurance policy which has been fashioned to mitigate the financial health challenges of ordinary Ghanaians.

There is a growing concern about the challenges bedeviling the country's national Health Insurance Scheme as many pundits have expressed disquiet about the effectiveness of the Health Insurance Scheme of the country. It must be noted that that the mere collapse of the NHIS could have dire consequences of the current Health system. There is therefore the need for such private initiatives to be encouraged to serve as a buffer to complement efforts of the government in providing health care needs of the people.

The C4C Health Insurance scheme is designed specifically as a one stock shop of all medical needs and it comes by making onetime payment, renewable yearly. It must be stated without mincing words that the premium involved is within the reach of the ordinary person.

Some of the essential medical needs that are covered under the insurance scheme are, free folder, free laboratory, free consultation services, free physiotherapy services, free dietary consultation, among others. It is worth mentioning that the C4C has started piloting the initiative in some selected Regional and District capitals dotted across the country.

Some of the piloted areas are the offices of the C4C at Accra, Cape Coast, Takoradi and Konongo.

The C4C Health Insurance Imitative is expected to replicate this into full operation in the other regional and district capitals.

They are expected to replicate it in Ho, Sunyani, Tema and Nkawkaw among others.

–