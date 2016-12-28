Four Dead In Winneba Accident

Four persons have been confirmed dead in a gory motor accident that occurred at the Winneba Junction in the Central region on Tuesday.

The Winneba MTTD commander, DSP Charles Obiri who confirmed the incident to Adom News' Kofi Adjei said at least 18 persons are receiving treatment at the Winneba Municipal hospital and the trauma hospital respectively.

DSP Obiri attributed the cause of the accident which involved a sprinter bus with registration number GE 801- 16 to over speeding.

The accident, he said occurred after the vehicle burst it’s rear tyre and this caused it to somersault several times injuring most of the passengers on board.

“The engine of the bus came out… this should tell you the driver was going beyond the required 100KPH and you can see the car is severely damaged,” he said.