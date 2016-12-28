Government is committed to resourcing police service – Mahama

President John Mahama has re-affirmed government’s commitment to providing logistics for the Ghana Police Service to ensure the smooth running of its operations.

He said government will also continue to invest in the training of officers to combat crime in Ghana.

Speaking at a memorial for police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty, President Mahama said, “government, in recognizing the dangers and difficulties that confront police personnel in the discharge of their duties has over the last four years ensured a systematic resourcing of the service.

“Protective gears, vehicles, increase in recruitment numbers, enhanced renumerations, capacity building and minimizing of risk to our police officers have been the focus of our plans in establishing a world class police service,” he said.

The President added that as a result of the recruitment of more young Ghanaians and the provision of the needed manpower, the service will be better positioned to deliver on its core mandate.

“As president, I have remained committed to ensuring that the security of our beloved nation is safeguarded in order to promote investment and economic development.

“Ghana today is a very safe, secure, stable, hospitable, investor and tourism friendly country,” the president noted.

He said the peace and security Ghana enjoys and her widely acknowledged democratic credentials have made her the envy of many nations on the African continent. A feat he believes needs to be maintained.

President Mahama went on to commiserate with the families whose relatives’ lives have been unexpectedly cut short in the course of their service to the state.

“Today, all of us feel a sense of loss, but the grief is heavier for others. On behalf of the good people of Ghana I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to the families, spouses and especially the children of these fallen heroes.

“We, the living should remember and pay homage to their memories,” he added.

Inspector General of Police, John Kudalor, in his address saluted the fallen officers for their courage and selfless service to the nation.

He said their sacrifice will not be forgotten, adding that “the names carved on this monument, never wanted this spotlight, but always put the welfare of humankind, especially citizens of our beloved country above themselves.

“They felt a sense of duty and they decided to dedicate their lives to the course of that duty. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families of these brilliant and gallant men who have fallen.”

A cenotaph was unveiled in memory of the fallen police officers.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Naa Sakwaba Akwa | [email protected]