TMA Recruits Staff

The Tema Central branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has criticized the Chief Executive of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) Isaac Ashai Odamtten of recruiting several people few days to the end of his tenure.

The party called on Mr Odamtten to stop the ongoing recruitment and illegal payments to some individuals.

Charles Gyeabour Boateng, the Chairman of the party in the Tema Central Constituency, who made the accusations during a press conference, advised the chief executive to be circumspect in his actions since the new NPP government would not hesitate to investigate and review all illegal recruitment and punish the culprits.

He could not fathom why the chief executive was conducting massive recruitment of new staff at this time.

According to him, “We have heard that TMA is recruiting new staff and also making payments to some individuals and we think it's not right.

“We are therefore telling the chief executive to stop the moves immediately or else when we take over power after January 7, 2017, we will review all those decisions and those who will be found culpable will be dealt with adequately.”

“I can assure you that we are going to review the recruitment and payments, I can assure you that we are going to do it.

Touching on the victory of the NPP in the Tema Central Constituency, Mr. Boateng noted that the party won all the 198 polling stations in both parliamentary and presidential elections to retain the seat.

The chairman noted that the incumbent NPP MP won the Tema Central seat with 28,334 votes as against 12,937 gathered by Ebi Bright, a model and the NDC candidate, with Nenyi-Pobee Sam, the CPP candidate, securing just 209 votes.

Mr. Boateng attributed the electoral victory to hard work, dedication and loyalty of the party's members, especially the polling station executives.

He called on supporters of the party to unite and work hard to beat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in future elections.

Mr Odamtten, on his part, said that he superintended over minor recruitment of security personnel for some new schools he constructed in the metropolis.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema



