Tema GNFS Heightens Sensitisation  

The Tema Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has embarked on a fire sensitisation campaign to ensure that the region does not record an upsurge in fire outbreaks during the yuletide and the Harmattan season.

The sensitisation programme was organised for market women and traders, artisans and drivers within and outside the Community One Market Square on Friday.

Addressing the traders and drivers, the Tema Regional Commander, ACFO Frances Rockson, said fire was a very useful tool in the daily lives of the people, mostly used for cooking and heating.

But depending on how it is handled, it could be very good companion or bad tool, he added.

She added that the sensitisation programme was organised to remind the traders of how they could properly handle fires to avert disaster during the Christmas festivities and the Harmattan period.

According to ACFO Rockson, fires have consequential effect on the social, economic and psychological make-up of the individual, the family, community and the nation.

“We usually call on government to come to the aid of the victims with resources that could otherwise be used for other developmental purposes, she revealed.

ACFO Rockson urged the people to observe fire safety and be very careful at their workplaces, adding that all electrical equipment should be turned off before they leave their workplace.

He called on the market women to ensure that fires used for cooking and heating were put off completely before leaving the market.

She advised the drivers to check their vehicles' electrical connections, water and oil levels every morning before starting the day's work and also avoid the accumulation of oil in the engine compartment to help prevent fires.

They should quickly get in touch with the Fire Service on emergency number 192, the quick response by the Service to any emergency depends on how quickly members of the general public place calls to the Service.

ACFO Rockson hinted that the Regional Command was going to be more engaging in the coming year with the various stakeholders, including metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies, institutions, industries, market associations, garages, etc. to strategise with a view to reducing fire outbreaks in the region.

She called for maximum cooperation from the stakeholders to prevent fires.