Muslims Assured Of Successful Hajj

The National Nasara Coordinator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kamal-deen Abdulai has assured Muslims of a successful Hajj this year.

In a statement released yesterday, he said Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia President-Elect and Vice President-Elect respectively are committed to ensuring that Muslims perform this critical aspect of their faith when the time is due without hiccups.

Towards this end, therefore, no stone would remain unturned so Muslims do not suffer avoidable hitches especially against the backdrop of the change of the mantle of the political leadership in the country; he pointed out in the statement.

The Nasara Coordinator is said to have discussed critical issues regarding what needs to be done to ensure that all goes well with the management of the Hajj this year and beyond.

“Discussions have been held with critical stakeholders to ensure that all goes well with the Hajj especially as the President-Elect has directed that what needs to be done must be brought to bear on the necessary arrangements so Muslims do not suffer avoidable ado as they access this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Kamal-deen said in the statement.

The annual Hajj conference which precedes the commencement of the pilgrimage season will hold next month in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at which Ghana must be represented. At the conference, individual countries are allocated their quotas and guidelines for the Hajj.

The statement regarding the Hajj has been necessitated by apprehension exhibited by some Muslims over whether the change in government from January 7 next year will impact negatively on the preparation for the pilgrimage.

In a related development, some Hajj agents have expressed concern about the pressure they claim to be suffering from persons who could not make the Hajj last year yet paid the full fare amount which according to one of them was paid into a Unibank account.

Over four hundred persons could not make it to the Hajj last year even after making their payments. The backlog has been in existence for many years and try as he did to clear it, Alhaji Abdul Rauf Ibrahim Tanko was unable to achieve this feat.

By A.R. Gomda

