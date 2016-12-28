Nana, Bawumia Visit Explosion Victims

Nana and Bawumia flanked by hospital staff during the visit.

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia visited victims of the Labadi explosion where they empathized with the survivors of the mishap.

The explosion left in its wake ten dead persons, and over 49 persons receiving treatment at various health facilities in Accra.

It occurred at a commercial LPG selling outlet between the Labadi Cemetery and Trade Fair Centre.

Pictures of the burnt victims went virile soon after the fire and touched the hearts of all who saw them especially the child survivors – their peeled skins pointing at the level of pain they suffered.

Nana Akufo-Addo touched by the spectacle during the visit asked that all must ensure that safety regulations are not compromised but upheld to avoid the disaster which happened last week.

The Louis Gas Station, the private LPG facility has already been shut down by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

Preliminary report from the GNFS suggests that the explosion could have been triggered by a leakage.