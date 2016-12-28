‘Change in gov’t won’t affect Tema port expansion project’ – Director

The Director of Tema Port, Jacob Adorkor says the ongoing Tema Port expansion project will not come to a halt because of change in government.

According to him, there will be dire consequences for the government of Ghana cannot if the project be cancelled by the incoming administration.

Speaking in an interview with Citi News, Mr Adorkor noted that the agreement between GPHA and the Meridian Port Services is a public-private partnership one which GPHA is only a shareholder adding that the nature of the agreement will make it very difficult for it to be terminated.

“Everything is going on smoothly and the port expansion project cannot be stopped. You know the concession agreement which we have drawn will not permit the project to be stopped because if we do that there are a lot of consequences that maybe Ghana cannot carry,” he said.

The Port Expansion project he said is being financed by the MPS through the International Finance Company and there was no way the project could be grounded to a halt by the incoming administration.

“MPS is financing the project through the International Finance Company and so there is no way the project can be grounded to a halt. Nothing whatsoever can affect the project”

–

By: Elvis Washington/citifmonline.com/Ghana