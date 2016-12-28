Zenith Launches MasterCard

Zenith Bank Ghana Limited has launched its Mastercard, an electronic chip-based smart card which allows cardholders to withdraw cash or pay for goods and services worldwide.

The launch of the card, which was in partnership with Mastercard International, offers an alternative to carrying cash and paying for goods and services.

The card has three functions, prepaid, debit and credit.

Henry Oroh, Chief Executive of Zenith Bank, who was speaking at the launch, said the increasing competitive environment, coupled with the high expectations of customers has made it expedient for the bank to continue to enhance the products and service offerings.

“With Mastercard coming on board, Zenith Bank can now provide its customers with a wide array of card options that will make their everyday transactional activities easy, efficient and secure.

Mr. Oroh said the introduction of the Mastercard will provide customers with an efficient way of accessing their funds.

It will serve as an effective way for merchants to efficiently receive clients' payment for their goods and services and an alternative payment platform that enables them make payment for goods and services in stores through POS, online, mail orders and over the telephone, he added.

He encouraged all customers to sign up for a Zenith Mastercard.