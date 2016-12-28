TOR Refines 7m Barrels Crude Oil



Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) says a total of 7 million barrels of crude oil have been refined this year.

TOR also intends to refine between 16 million and 18 million barrels of crude oil in 2017 due to the expansion of its capacity.

The refinery has also taken delivery of an additional 1 million barrels of crude from Tweneboa, Enyera and Ntomme (TEN), a oil production field in the Western Region.

This will increase the capacity of TOR to produce Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK).

Kingsley Kwame Awuah Darko, Managing Director of TOR, who disclosed this while addressing staff at a thanksgiving service on Friday, mentioned that the refinery has planned to embark on turnaround maintenance in February 2017.

He urged workers of TOR to give off their best to help the new Managing Director to sustain the refinery.

Since TOR is in the position to advance as a result of the foundation put in place, there is the need for the workers to give off their best to ensure that it succeeds.

Currently, with the commercialization of the F61 plant, TOR's production would be boosted from 28, 000/bpd a day to between 45, 000bpd and 60, 000 bpd.

Ghana is also said to be earning foreign exchange as a result of export of petroleum products to Nigeria, Burkina Faso and other West African countries.

When TOR was opened in 1963, it inspired hope among Ghanaians.

The refinery produces gasoline, cracked fuel oil, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), aviation turbine kerosene, gas oil, naphtha and atmospheric residue.

TOR also contributes immensely to the financial and insurance sectors and supports suppliers and industries.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema