Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Business & Finance | 28 December 2016 13:24 CET

TOR Refines 7m Barrels Crude Oil

By Daily Guide
Kwame Awuah Darko speaking at the thanksgiving service
Kwame Awuah Darko speaking at the thanksgiving service


Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) says a total of 7 million barrels of crude oil have been refined this year.

TOR also intends to refine between 16 million and 18 million barrels of crude oil in 2017 due to the expansion of its capacity.

The refinery has also taken delivery of an additional 1 million barrels of crude from Tweneboa, Enyera and Ntomme (TEN), a oil production field in the Western Region.

This will increase the capacity of TOR to produce Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK).

Kingsley Kwame Awuah Darko, Managing Director of TOR, who disclosed this while addressing staff at a thanksgiving service on Friday, mentioned that the refinery has planned to embark on turnaround maintenance in February 2017.

He urged workers of TOR to give off their best to help the new Managing Director to sustain the refinery.

Since TOR is in the position to advance as a result of the foundation put in place, there is the need for the workers to give off their best to ensure that it succeeds.

Currently, with the commercialization of the F61 plant, TOR's production would be boosted from 28, 000/bpd a day to between 45, 000bpd and 60, 000 bpd.

Ghana is also said to be earning foreign exchange as a result of export of petroleum products to Nigeria, Burkina Faso and other West African countries.

When TOR was opened in 1963, it inspired hope among Ghanaians.

The refinery produces gasoline, cracked fuel oil, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), aviation turbine kerosene, gas oil, naphtha and atmospheric residue.

TOR also contributes immensely to the financial and insurance sectors and supports suppliers and industries.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Business & Finance

LIFE IS SHORT BUT THERE IS ALWAYS TIME FOR COURTESY
By: I.K OFORI
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img