Alban Bagbin Picks Up 2nd Deputy Speaker Position

Barring any unforeseeable glitch, the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic which will commence its sittings on January 7, 2017, will see the elevation of the MP for Nadowli/Kaleo, Hon. Alban Sumana Bagbin to the position of 2nd Deputy Speaker.

Bagbin, who is currently the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in the Sixth Parliament, was elevated to the 2nd Deputy Speaker position following a consensus reached by his colleague National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs on the Majority side who retained their seats.

Kasapafmonline.com understands that there was some resistance from some few colleague NDC MPs who believe that Bagbin’s elevation to the number three position of the Legislature will be detrimental to the course of the umbrella family.

The Nadowli/Kaleo lawmaker’s rapport with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs on the Minority side became a big issue when the umbrella family MPs met to decide who amongst them should be nominated for the 2nd Deputy Speaker position.

They see Bagbin as someone who could easily be compromised now that the table has turned, with the NPP winning about 171 parliamentary seats in the just ended parliamentary elections to form the Majority while the NDC with its 104 seats forms the Minority in the Seventh Parliament.

But upon a second thought, the opposing MPs realized the outgoing Majority Leader is their best bet for the 2nd Deputy Speaker position considering his rich experience in governance, parliamentary work, and his legal background.

Bagbin who has been in Parliament for almost 24 years now will be the oldest MP in the Seventh Parliament following the exit of Hon. Enoch Teye Mensah, MP for Ningo-Prampram, Hon. Alhaji Seidu Amadu, MP for Yapei/Kusawgu and the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Edward Doe Adjaho who until his elevation to the Speaker position was the MP for Akatsi South.

He took over the Majority Leader role from Hon. Benjamin Kumbour having served as Minister for Water Resources, Works and Housing and later Minister for Health under the late John Evans Atta Mills’ regime.