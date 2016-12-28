Jon Benjamin forced to delete Mahama-jabbing tweet

UK High Commissioner Jon Benjamin has been forced to delete a tweet suggestively jabbing President John Mahama.

Jon Benjamin tweeted that the Harmattan season has suddenly begun and wondered whether it had been inaugurated.

Although he makes no mention of the President, the joke is a familiar jab at President Mahama who has been mocked on social media for a spree of project commissioning weeks to the elections.

His critics say he hastily commissioned projects that were yet to be completed because of political gain.

The UK High Commisioner who has not shied away from commenting publicly on Ghanaian politics, joined in the social media jabs and mockery.

His propensity for humour was not lost in the tweet. But it appears to have been lost on some Ghanaians on social media.

Many on social media reacted angrily to the tweet, believing it to subtly mock President John Mahama.

The anger appears to have had a toll on the UK High Commissioner who has since deleted the tweet.

Jon Benjamin has gained a reputation for his tweets on issues publicly discussed. His favourite target has been controversial founder of the International God's Way International Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim

He took to twitter to mock Obinim after he was charged with physical abuse contrary to the Domestic Violence Act (732). The Bishop stoked controversy after he said in church he could change to animals and appear in people's dreams.

Story by [email protected]