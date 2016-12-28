Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
General News | 28 December 2016 12:25 CET

Jon Benjamin forced to delete Mahama-jabbing tweet

By MyJoyOnline

UK High Commissioner Jon Benjamin has been forced to delete a tweet suggestively jabbing President John Mahama.

Jon Benjamin tweeted that the Harmattan season has suddenly begun and wondered whether it had been inaugurated.

Although he makes no mention of the President, the joke is a familiar jab at President Mahama who has been mocked on social media for a spree of project commissioning weeks to the elections.

His critics say he hastily commissioned projects that were yet to be completed because of political gain.

The UK High Commisioner who has not shied away from commenting publicly on Ghanaian politics, joined in the social media jabs and mockery.

His propensity for humour was not lost in the tweet. But it appears to have been lost on some Ghanaians on social media.

Many on social media reacted angrily to the tweet, believing it to subtly mock President John Mahama.

The anger appears to have had a toll on the UK High Commissioner who has since deleted the tweet.

Jon Benjamin has gained a reputation for his tweets on issues publicly discussed. His favourite target has been controversial founder of the International God's Way International Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim

He took to twitter to mock Obinim after he was charged with physical abuse contrary to the Domestic Violence Act (732). The Bishop stoked controversy after he said in church he could change to animals and appear in people's dreams.

Story by [email protected]

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

Every thing that gillters might not be Gold, but is worth undertaking the risk to go for it.
By: Don Primus
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img