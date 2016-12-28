‘We’ll help you fight corruption’ – Western Chiefs to Akufo-Addo

The Western Regional House of Chiefs has assured President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo that it will assist him fight corruption when he assumes office on January 7, 2017.

The President of the House of Chiefs, Ogyeahorhuor Kwaku Gyebi II who doubles as the Chief of the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area said, corruption, in recent times, “is the cancer that is destroying our motto, 'Freedom and Justice,' and tearing the fabric of our nationhood apart.”

He said the President-elect can count on them to assist in weeding out corruption in the country.

Ogyeahorhuor Kwaku Gyebi II made this known when he received the President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, incoming Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumiah and other bigwigs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Western Region as part of Akufo-Addo’s ‘thank-you’ tour of the region.

Ogyeahorhuor Kwaku Gyebi II noted that the worst form of corruption is “the bureaucratic and judicial corruption,” explaining that “it shreds our faith in the institutions of state. Our nationhood is challenged by all faces of corruption which goes against every grain of our traditional values.”

“As Chiefs, we are also aware that it is leadership that moulds morality and values. This explains the analogy: 'when a fish is rotten its starts from the head. For any CEO of an organisation, there is a saying – 'The buck stops on my desk'”.

He said he has noted the President-elect was committed to addressing the issue of corruption in the country hence the decision of the Western Regional house of chiefs to support him.

‘We’ll fulfil campaign promises to Western region’

For his part, Akufo-Addo reiterated his government's commitment to fulfilling campaign promises made to the Western Region including the splitting of the region and the relocation of the headquarters of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

On the creation of an eleventh region out of the Western Region which may be called the Western-North Region, Nana Akufo-Addo said he expected the constitutionally mandated referendum on the issue to happen in 2018.

“I committed myself and my government to the creation of a new region out of this vast region which, for the time being, we are calling the Western-North. That commitment is high on the list of priorities of our government.”

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana