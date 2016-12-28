Task Force Releases Evidence

Monrovia, Liberia (28th December, 2016) The Special Presidential Task Force (SPTF) has released over 500 pages of evidence relating to the ongoing sable mining bribery case to Criminal Court ‘C’ as ordered by Presiding Judge Yammie Quiqui Gbeisay Jr.

Minister J. Fonanit Koffa who chairs the SPTF said evidence submitted, contains testimonies of some of the major players in the saga coupled with email exchanges and business records.

“We believe that a crime was committed and through the evidence, we will be able to prove that beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said.

Minister Koffa disclosed that key among the 517 pages of evidence submitted, are the full identities of Big Boy One and Big Boy Two respectively.

In another development, the SPTF has acknowledged receiving the bank statements of Sherman and Sherman and Cllr. Varney G. Sherman from the First International (FI) Bank in partial compliance of the Subpoena from the court.

The Special Presidential Task Force was established by Her Excellency President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and given a multi-purpose mandate to tackle corruption cases, prepare an effective anti-terrorism plan for the country and draft, in close coordination with the Ministry of Justice, legislations implementing key portions of the Code of Conduct and proposing the enactment of Liberia’ national reconciliation scheme based on the Truth and Reconciliation Report and recommendations.

Signed;

Boima JV Boima,

Head of Media Consultancy,

Special Presidential Task Force,

Ministry of State.