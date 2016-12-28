Robbers Kill Police Officer

The Upper West Regional Police Command has confirmed the killing of a police constable by suspected armed robbers.

The incident reportedly occurred when Constable Edmund Kokovi was reporting to his post at the residence of the District Chief Executive of Wechiau in the Wa West District.

Supt. Alhaji Fuseini Musa Awenaba, Regional Crime Officer, told Citi FM in Accra that the suspected robbers fired a gun and then sped off on a motor bike.

He said they were speeding and the policeman tried to use his torchlight to flag them to slow down but in the process, they stopped and one of them fired the weapon.

“They were on top speed so he was flashing his torchlight for them to slow down. As soon as he got down one of the suspects fired him from the bush because they saw that he was a policeman,” claimed Supt. Musa Awenaba

He said the suspects ran into a nearby bush, adding that an eyewitness later reported the incident to the police.

“The person who picked him sensed danger and so he turned and came back to the police to alert his colleagues to go to his aid. But when they got there he was lying in a pool of blood. They rushed him to the District Hospital where he was confirmed dead. As at now the body has been deposited at the Wa Regional Hospital for autopsy and preservation,” the Crime Officer narrated.