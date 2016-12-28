NIB Outdoors Int’l Master Card

The National Investment Bank (NIB) Limited recently launched its International Master Card at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra to make transactions easy for customers.

The cards- the service go card, standard debit card, and the prepaid card – were outdoored by Togbe Afede XIV, Board Chairman of NIB at a cocktail hosted by the bank.

According to the Board Chairman, NIB was focusing on expanding its branch network to grow its market share and maximise shareholder value.

He also said the bank intends to reposition its operations to take advantage of the growing Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) sector.

He further averred that “our bank is well positioned to take advantage and support the new government’s job creation agenda, especially locating industries in our hinterlands. Our branch expansion programme is to take advantage of such initiatives.”

He noted that the bank was able to subdue fiscal pressures in the domestic economy over the past couple of years to register modest gains.

John Asamoah, CEO of NIB, said the bank was working to establish 10 more branches at strategic locations across Ghana.

This, according to him, was aimed at supporting the district industrialisation project, as well as government's resolve to provide incentives for agribusiness.

Additionally, he said NIB would focus on supporting young entrepreneurs with capital.