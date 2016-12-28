MTN Fetes X’mas Babies

MTN Ghana has presented items meant for newly born babies as part of efforts to religiously mark the celebration of the birth of Christ during the Christmas occasion.

The items which includes two hundred (200) pieces of hampers worth ¢ 36, 000 were presented to babies born during the yuletide at three government hospitals in Accra such as La General Hospital, Ridge Hospital and Police Hospital.

According to Mr. Robert Kuzoe , Senior Manager of MTN Ghana Foundation who led members of the MTN Employee Volunteer Association to present the items to the nursing mothers noted that the move forms part of their social investment to support development in the country.

He indicated that the donation forms part of MTN’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Mr. Kuzoe added that the foundation has been embarking on such benevolent exercise annually to express their love to mothers who gave birth on Christmas Day.

He however said this year they decided to extend this gesture to other hospitals that have not benefit from this donation exercise.

”We are doing this to demonstrate that our brand is a caring brand. And also, to brighten the lives of babies that were born on Christmas season”, he stated.

Mr. Kuzoe posited that as a caring organization they will continue to expand their social investment to champion the cause of development in all communities.

According to him, hospitals such as Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti Region, Effia Nkwanta Hospital in the Western Region and Tamele Teaching Hospital have all benefited from this kind gesture in the past.

The hospital administrators joined the nursing mothers after the presentation of the items to express their gratitude to the MTN Team for the honour done them.





