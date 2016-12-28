5 dead, 10 others injured in Winneba junction accident

At least five people have been confirmed dead after a Sprinter Bus travelling from Obuasi in the Ashanti region to the Central region was involved in a fatal accident.

The vehicle burst a tyre at the Winneba junction and somersaulted several times.

Eyewitnesses say the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle after the tyre suddenly burst that Tuesday afternoon.

About 10 others were injured and are receiving treatment at the Winneba Municipal Hospital.

A theatre nurse at the Hospital, Dennis Dogbe, who has been caring for the victims told Joy News’ Maxwell Agbagba that medical personnel are doing their best to treat the victims.

Meanwhile, a road safety advocate, Nana Annor Amihere is concerned about the state of the Sprinter buses which ply roads in the country.

He complained that most of these Sprinter Buses which are meant to transport goods are converted into passenger vehicles which should not be the case.

“But why do you go and buy a bus with totally different specifications. Human beings are different from goods,” he said.

He believes that the lives of the people who died in the crash could have been saved if basic precautions were adhered to.

For him, the makeshift benches and seats used in these buses do not meet the appropriate standards, yet drivers go ahead to use them anyway without recourse to their safety and that of passengers.

“Because those metals used are rigid and they don’t have the ability to absorb the impact of the crash, that is what is going to kill you.”

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | NSA