5 Die In Winneba Motor Crash

Source: Starrfmonline.com

Five persons have been confirmed dead in a gory motor crash at the Winneba Junction in the Central region Tuesday.

Health personnel at the Winneba Municipal Hospital confirmed the deaths, adding at least 15 persons are receiving treatment.

Road safety experts have attributed the cause of the accident involving a sprinter bus to over speeding.

According to Stephen Anokye, the crash was as a result of a burst rear tyre of the bus which caused the vehicle to somersault injuring most of the passengers on board.

“The engine of the bus came out… this should tell you the driver was going beyond the required 100KPH and you can see the car is severely damaged,” Anokye told Starr News.

The injured, according to him, are in stable condition.

He has admonished drivers to be cautious behind the wheels this festive season.

